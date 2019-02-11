KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s been a stressful winter for road crews to a seemingly endless cycle of plowing, to pothole repairs and back again.
Two weeks ago, Shawnee Mission Parkway was a minefield. A patching crew was dispatched and already some of the same spots have busted open again.
“We’ve had a lot of freeze and thaw,” Rick Looper, who is a Highway Supervisor for the KDOT Lamar office, said. “Your water will get down in your pavement. It could get underneath your patch. And when it gets cold, as you know, ice expands, and then it will push the material back up out of the roadway.”
At KDOT, the same fleet attacks both salt and asphalt, which means switching out some sizable stuff.
First, they have to remove the plow up front. That involves being very careful with about 2,000-plus pounds of steel.
Then in back, they have to undo the straps that hold in the hopper, take out hydraulic hoses, remove the tanks and hoppers themselves. This is basically bringing it down to the equivalent of an empty pickup bed, which they then need to clean meticulously.
“We don’t want to put patching in the back of a truck with salt. You could contaminate that material and then your material is no good,” Looper explained.
It’s also no good if a pothole is filled with water. So they’re asking for patience and eager to put this winter behind them, maybe as much as you are.
