KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A Kansas City police officer is expected to be okay after his bulletproof vest protected him from a bullet that hit his chest.
At about 1 a.m. early Saturday morning, a KCPD officer was working off-duty at 63rd and Blue Ridge on assignment patrolling a shopping center parking lot in the area.
The officer heard some noises along the property tree line and he approached on foot to investigate.
Multiple gunshots rang out from the wooded area and the officer retreated to cover and radioed for assistance.
While taking cover, he realized he had been shot in the chest. The bullet did not penetrate his bullet resistant vest.
The officer did not discharge his firearm and is in fair condition, according to police.
Police are continuing to investigate at this time.
There is no suspect information at this time and anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.
