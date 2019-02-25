KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Bulky item pickup has been suspended through March because of winter weather storm damage.
Kansas City residents still have the options to have bulky items picked up through the Collection Appointment System.
The bulky item collection program accepts:
- Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioning units
- Metal appliances such as stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, water heaters and furnaces
- Furniture such as couches, tables, chairs, TVs, beds, mattresses and metal furniture
- Other items such as bathroom fixtures, cabinets, rugs, garage doors, lawn mowers, railroad ties, disassembled swing sets and metal fencing
- Storm windows and glass panes
- Carpet if it is rolled up and either over four feet long or over 40 lbs.
You can make an appointment with city by calling 311 or scheduling online.
