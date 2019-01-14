KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here's an added incentive to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday and win the Super Bowl.
As if winning weren't enough, Bud Light just announced it will bring enough beer for the whole city if the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game.
Bud Light made history with the Philadelphia Eagles last year with the biggest Super Bowl celebration ever.
As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we'll be there to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4PS63Jjml9— Bud Light (@budlight) January 14, 2019
This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta by CBS on Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.