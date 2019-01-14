Earns Anheuser Busch

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen, Thursday Jan. 10, 2019, in Washington. 

 (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Here's an added incentive to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday and win the Super Bowl.

As if winning weren't enough, Bud Light just announced it will bring enough beer for the whole city if the Kansas City Chiefs win the big game.

Bud Light made history with the Philadelphia Eagles last year with the biggest Super Bowl celebration ever.

This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta by CBS on Feb. 3.

