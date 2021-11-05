KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Baseball Hall of Fame announced Friday that Kansas City baseball legend Buck O'Neil is eligible for the Hall of Fame.
O'Neil is one of 10 players that it's Early Baseball Era Committee will consider admitting into the Hall of Fame in December.
O'Neil played for and managed the Kansas City Monarchs and was Major League Baseball's first Black coach with the Chicago Cubs.
He worked tirelessly to keep the story of the Negro Leagues alive through the museum in Kansas City and Ken Burns' series "Baseball."
