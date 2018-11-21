KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After months of rehabilitation work, the iconic Buck O’Neil Bridge is back open in both directions.
A short-term rehabilitation project on the former Broadway Bridge resulted in the closure of all southbound traffic lanes across the Missouri River.
The Buck O’Neil Bridge is more than 60 years old.
Crews repaired cables, railing and expansion joints on the structure.
