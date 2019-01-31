LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Normally when a person thinks of treasure, they begin to conjure up pirate imagery.
However, people around Kansas City can find treasure much closer than they imagine.
There is a flurry of activity in one house in Leawood. The owners are moving and selling nearly all their belongings. So, they've partnered with local estate sale company Brown Button.
"I look for hidden treasures,” said appraiser Reese Truesdell. “Not just that, I'm pricing everything at a fair market value."
Truesdell and his team are pricing every glass, dish, piece of jewelry, furniture and everything else in between to be sold.
"When I go into a home to inspect it for a sale or for auction purposes, my eyes are kind of skimming as I'm walking around," Truesdell said.
"These were in the basement in the bar area,” Trueswell said holding a pair of old glasses. "That's where a lot of guys have all their cool stuff, and these were just kind of sitting there.”
He says this is exactly what a lot of people would throw away. But Trueswell believes someone would $30 a piece for them.
It's not a lot, but that’s just the beginning of this treasure hunter’s expedition.
"Something like this you can sell for $75," Trueswell said grabbing tin beer coasters collecting dust in the basement. "So Muelbach, that's a Kansas City name, that's a Kansas City beer."
According to Trueswell, local always sells well.
As he scavenged through the house Trueswell spotted a notable signature.
"It's pencil signed,” said Trueswell. “And this is one of the more sought after prints called Ten pound hammer.”
The signature says Benton, as in famous local artist Thomas Hart Benton.
“This one is probably $6,000 to $10,000," Trueswell said.
A lot of people believe they have treasure in their dining room, but Truesdell says most silverware is silver plated, meaning it's not worth much.
"Sterling,” he said. “That's what you're looking for and that makes a difference between a $100 set and a $1,000."
Now to the jewelry box, where a person never knows what you're going to find.
"Jewelry is always worth something,” Trueswell said. “It doesn't matter if its costume jewelry or fine jewelry, there are buyers for it."
Through Trueswell's quest he found a Mont Blanc pen in the office in its original box. That’s find worth up to $200.
Next, he found a bag of Bic pens and hi-lighters, worth next to nothing. That is until he fished around.
"You start looking at it a little bit more and you can faintly see that it says Mont Blanc,” Truewell said. “This is an example of what we come across all the time."
Keep in mind this one house in Leawood might have yielded a few more deals than your home.
But how do you go about finding the value of your buried treasure?
First, call someone, like Truewell, who works for an estate sale company and ask about an appraisal.
There are also online auction sites you can work with, such as Ebay, which is still a popular way to sell unique items.
Local antique stores can also be a great resource.
