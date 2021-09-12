Giants Browns Football

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

 Kirk Irwin

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline.

Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline.

Lewis gave Harrison a light tug while trying to help Edwards-Helaire stand up, and Harrison responded by nearly shoving Lewis to the ground.

Referee Bill Vinovich initially flagged the Chiefs bench for unsportsmanlike conduct.

But after huddling with the rest of the officiating crew, Vinovich announced that Harrison had been penalized and ejected from the game.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.