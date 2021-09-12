KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline.
Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline.
Lewis gave Harrison a light tug while trying to help Edwards-Helaire stand up, and Harrison responded by nearly shoving Lewis to the ground.
Ronnie Harrison pushing coaches 😳 pic.twitter.com/XQaxthMrvW— PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2021
Referee Bill Vinovich initially flagged the Chiefs bench for unsportsmanlike conduct.
But after huddling with the rest of the officiating crew, Vinovich announced that Harrison had been penalized and ejected from the game.
