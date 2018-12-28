JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Two KC brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 22 in the area of 55th and Prospect Avenue.
The shooting happened after a conflict at a nearby liquor store involving the victim and the two brothers.
Steven T. Kelow, 20, and Corey Richardson, 27, each face second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records, several shell casings were found and recovered at the scene.
Police determined the verbal argument had happened inside and outside the liquor store.
A small maroon sedan was seen leaving the store's parking lot. Then, around 55th and Prospect, the vehicle drove past the victim.
Muzzle flashes could be seen from the driver's side rear passenger seat, then the victim fell to the ground.
The victim, Cornell A. Reed, died on Dec. 23.
The investigation led detectives to a witness who stated that Kelow and Richardson were seen shooting out of the vehicle.
Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.
