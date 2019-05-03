KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Brookside Art Annual kicks off Friday evening for its 34th year and extends through the weekend, just in time for a little sunshine and warmth.

While there are some scattered showers expected Friday, that should taper off into Friday afternoon in time for a beautiful dry weekend in the 70s. It's welcomed news to the artists and vendors who are currently setting up around 180 booths showcasing local, national and international works of art.

KCTV5's Abigael Jaymes was out this morning with some folks already setting up early for the art fair.

