KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two sewer mains have broke and it is now affecting operations at KC Water’s Sante Fe Wasterwater Pump station.
On Sunday, a 30” force main and a 12” sludge line broke underneath the street located at 1200 Woodswether Road.
KC Water said that without those lines in service, they are unable to pump wastewater to the treatment plant and are instead pumping it directly into the Missouri River.
KC Water is in contact with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.