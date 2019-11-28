LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- It's been six months since an EF-4 tornado ripped through Douglas and Leavenworth counties, destroying the small community of Linwood, KS.
The wounds remain. The memories linger. Homes with generations of life crumbled in seconds. But there's something the tornado couldn't take.
"We've all become so much stronger. Everyone has pitched in one way or another to help each other, and they still help each other," said Craig Johnson, whose own home was taken away from him and his family on that late May day. "It's a long way from being over. We all learned how much inner strength we have."
And now, on Thanksgiving, Johnson says he's giving thanks for his home's transformation, from a shelled-out collection or rubble, to something his family can soon call a home.
The mass of swirling 170-mile-per-hour first appeared around 6 p.m. on May 28 formed northwest of Baldwin City in Douglas County, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado then moved northeast, where it struck Linwood.
And just as quickly as it appeared, it left the Linwood devastation and moved on east, ending around 7 p.m. near Bonner Springs. It had traveled 31 miles, the mile-wide behemoth.
Emergency crews reported that nearly two dozen people were hurt that evening. Neighbors and strangers picked up the pieces of homes and businesses as far away as the airport.
Craig Johnson acknowledges that he's lucky. There are a lot of people in Linwood who will never be able to move back into their homes, with many homes destroyed right down to the foundation. Even so, Johnson knows his and his wife's lives have been changed.
"You don't have yoru same lifestyle of---you go home with family. You don't get to let down. It's constantly that, you don't have this anymore, you don't have that anymore," he said. "Try to learn and adapt each day and go forward. But it's a completely different lifestyle than what we had.
There would be plenty of reason for homeowners in Linwood to hang their heads. But that's not who they are. And that's not who Craig Johnson is.
"We're thankful for, just the great-quality humans for coming and helping us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.