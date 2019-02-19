KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- A broken fire hydrant is causing some headaches on 99th Street and Holmes Road, and streets are taking on a large amount of water.
The city says at least 20 people do not have water.
The massive amount of water is because the source is a 12-inch main. The road is not closed at this time.
Since temperatures are below freezing, drivers can expect icy conditions.
