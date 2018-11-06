NORTH PORT, FL (CNN) -- Two women were rushed to the hospital after using a broken coffee mug as a weapon during a fight in front of dozens of children at a school bus stop in Florida on Tuesday morning.
The fight began around 7:45 in the morning at the corner of Aero Avenue and Eager Street when at some point a coffee mug was shattered, according to police. The women used the broken pieces of the mug as shanks.
After the fight, one of the women needed to be airlifted as a trauma patient to the hospital. The other woman was also hospitalized.
Officials said that as a result of the fight, the students who witnessed it needed counseling once they got to school.
Police have not identified the women involved or what led to the fight.
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.