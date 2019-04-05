KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Anyone heading to catch a flight at Kansas City International Airport Saturday may want to give themselves a little extra drive time.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be limiting traffic in two stretches of Interstate 29 Saturday and possibly Sunday as part of a new bridge construction project near Old Tiffany Springs Road in Platte County.
Two lanes of both northbound and southbound traffic between Highway 152 and Tiffany Springs Parkway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and if the work is not completed the road closure will also happen Sunday.
That work will overlap with another two-lane closure on the interstate running from Barry Road to NW Old Tiffany Springs Road at the same time Saturday and Sunday.
MoDOT officials said they know that this road work is likely to affect drivers heading to the airport.
The construction is the latest part of a project putting in a new bridge over the highway at NW Old Tiffany Springs Road that will include new sidewalks and a walking trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.