FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Johnson County Breastfeeding Coalition is inviting local businesses to become more family friendly by providing a comfortable, clean place for mothers to breastfeed.
It’s all part of an initiative called ‘The Breastfeeding Welcome Here’ program.
A decal will be given to businesses that pledge to support breastfeeding. They can place it in their windows, so when moms come they’ll feel comfortable about breastfeeding.
So far, 24 Johnson County businesses have already made the pledge.
According to Danica Pelzel, who is leading the coalition, it is a law that breastfeeding is allowed in public. Despite that, there’s still a lot of shame moms feel when they do so. Some women receive stares, which make them feel uncomfortable.
Pelzel says this leads mom to stop breastfeeding sooner than they want to.
“We really want to help support moms to breastfeed as long as they want to,” Pelzel said. “When you have a community that supports you, then you are more likely to continue breastfeeding which is better for the health of your baby.”
The coalition plans to educate businesses throughout Tuesday. They plan to go to restaurants, clothing boutiques and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.