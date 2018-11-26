KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A semi-truck is on fire on South bound I-435.
A semi-truck has caught fire at 10:25 p.m. Monday on southbound I-435 north of east 55th street.
The semi was hauling food and food degreasers.
Several motorists reported hearing a large explosion and then saw the fire.
All lanes of southbound I-435 were blocked for KCMO fire crews to put the fire out.
Salt trucks were then called to the scene to treat the area and try to prevent ice from building up on the scene.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
The driver was notified of the fire by another motorist.
Reports say that it was a mechanical malfunction that caused the fire.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.