OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- This is a frightening familiar situation as police tape around the food court entrance and parents coming to pick up kids who had been hiding in fear.
It all happened at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Someone heard what sounded like a gunshot or firecracker. Police say they found nothing inside but there were shots fired.
But checking the parking lot outside they found shell casings.
Some shoppers and employees KCTV5 met said they were locked into stores for at least 45 minutes and it felt like much longer. Two told KCTV5 they hid in a dressing room.
The tape visible to us is at the food court.
A fourth person, an employee, says this happened further inside the mall this time.
Currently there is no blood, no suspect and no victim
This a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
