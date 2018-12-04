KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A fatal pedestrian accident has been reported in KCMO.
At 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, Kansas City police were called to a fatal pedestrian accident on southbound 71-Highway just past Red Bridge Road.
Only one lane of traffic is getting by in that area due to the police investigation.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
