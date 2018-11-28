KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 737 aircraft that landed at KCI has reports of a broken windshield.
Wednesday evening, a Southwest Boeing 737 landed at KCI at 6:31 with a broken windshield.
Southwest Airline number 718 was coming from Ronald Reagan National Airport.
KCI was the flights final destination.
Authorities say 117 people were on board with 15,000 pounds of fuel remaining.
No hazardous cargo was on board.
The flight did land safely.
