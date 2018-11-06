KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After months of ads, mailers and debates Tuesday is the day.
Many Missourians will be heading to the polls to vote.
Several proposals are on the ballot this year.
The race in Missouri is coming down to the wire with polls opening at 6 a.m.
At some polling places, people lined up in the early morning to vote.
Medical marijuana is up for a vote, but it's not going to be as easy as ‘yes’ or ‘no.’
Voters will have three options to choose from.
The thing you need to know about all three medical marijuana issues on today’s ballot is that a yes vote would legalize the sale of it.
The biggest difference between the three is how much the marijuana would be taxed, and how that money will be used.
Also on the ballot is Proposition B this would increase the hourly wage by $.85 a year for four years until it gets to $12 an hour by year 2023.
Amendment One is what is known as the “Clean Missouri” proposal.
The amendment would limit lobbyists gifts to state lawmakers, restrict lawmakers from serving as lobbyists as well as fundraising on state property.
Lastly, Missouri could increase its gas tax.
A vote ‘yes’ on would mean paying $ 0.2 1/2 more each year for four years until it reaches a cent increase.
Missouri election officials are expecting voter turnout in to be the highest in more than two decades.
They’re projecting 55% of voters to cast a ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.