KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You may have heard about this already, but there are two really good quarterbacks playing in Super Bowl 55.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be going for his second consecutive Super Bowl, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is shooting for an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl ring.
It will be the fifth time the two quarterbacks have squared off in the past three seasons, with both quarterbacks' helping lead their teams to two wins.
Brady, in an interview with ESPN on Sunday morning, talked about visiting Mahomes in the Chiefs' lockerroom following the 2018 AFC Championship Game.
The six-time winner of the Super Bowl has a lot of respect for his younger counterpart.
"I think I'm just so impressed with Pat," Brady said in an interview. "There's one thing about the physical skill, but how endearing he is to his teammates. There's a special quality about him that attracts his teammates to him."
Brady says Mahomes' first three seasons are just a start to what should be a great career for the Kansas City quarterback.
"I just wanted to let him know what kind of guy I thought he was," Brady said. "Not just a player but as a person as well. He's going to be a great player in the NFL for a long time."
