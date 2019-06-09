KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is a contentious back and forth going on between different parts of the legal system in Jackson County. Sheriff Darryl Forte said the new screening procedure at the Jackson County Jail is clear. Other officials said everyone has to go through the screening.
But after a series of Tweets, there is more concern coming from one group now under the screening that said there is no reason to include them.
“It’s not an appropriate way, at least, to resolve official issues,” Daniel Ross, an attorney in Kansas City, said.
The frustration over a metal detector is growing. Several female attorneys in Kansas City said they have been unable to meet with clients at the Jackson County Detention Center because the underwire and the clasp on their bras sets off the system.
“I think there is some misconception that we are being whiny, and we are being elitist but we’re not. We’re just trying to do our job,” Tracy Stadlin, thinks screening should stop for attorneys, said.
But over the weekend, a series of tweets for Forte did not quell concerns from attorneys.
“Twittering randomly throughout the night or the early morning. I just don’t think that is an appropriate way for communications to come from a public official,” Ross said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Forte twice now for an on-camera interview. Both times, he turned down the request.
Forte first said he wanted to set up a meeting to work things out, using a come together GIF.
The sheriff then encouraged, “civil action against the” jail by the attorneys.
In a third morning tweet, Forte said he would contact the American Bar Association for clarification on how this impacts the contact attorneys have with their clients.
Ross said the call for civil action would be costly to taxpayers if it played out. Jail officials said this screening is universal. To keep contraband out.
“Where are the instances of abuse by attorneys that have been documented,” Ross questioned.
All attorneys involved with this issue are concerned about their clients’ rights. That’s why Ross said the majority female group is ready to act.
“We’re going to subpoena him to present evidence in those cases where female lawyers have been denied access to their clients,” Ross said.
KCTV5 News asked Forte about the subpoenas, in an email he said, “Non-attorneys had no problem getting through the process. And that the matter should be handled in court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.