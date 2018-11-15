KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Now that the crops are out of the fields most local farmers are already planning for next year's harvest.
But at one small farm on the outskirts of south Kansas City, expectations for the new year are off the charts.
After years of planning, dreaming and fundraising, the organizers of BoysGrow farm revealed their biggest and boldest move yet.
Construction crews will soon converge on the dusty, 10-acre farm to begin work on a large, state-of-the-art, industrial farm kitchen that's expected to be a game changer for the organization.
KCTV5's Brad Stephens first reported on BoysGrow in 2010 when it was in its first year, and their mission hasn't changed.
BoysGrow began as John Gordon's dream to teach inner city boys about the business world by getting dirty on the farm.
Jayvon Hampton is a perfect example.
The Ruskin high sophomore has been in the BoysGrow program for about a year-and-a-half. He's one of about 30 local teenagers who get paid a wage for their work on the farm.
Hampton, who excels in wrestling and track, says his friends didn't believe him when he tried to explain BoysGrow to them.
"When I showed them a picture, they were like, he really is working on a farm," Hampton said.
Joshua Anderson, the BoysGrow farm boss, says it's about so much more than earning a wage.
"It's everything a young man should learn growing up. How to be outdoors, how to look somebody in the eye and shake their hand and say their name. Go out and do a hard days work and be proud of that," Anderson said.
Every spring, they plant enough seeds to raise 20,000 pounds of fresh produce. At least 1,000 pounds of the food they grow is taken to local food banks and shelters.
The boys are involved in every aspect.
Working the fields means everything from planting, weeding, watering and harvesting crops. The boys also decide what they will make and market as their locally produced product.
In years past, they've made salsa that they sold at local farmers markets and grocery stores.
Now, with construction about to begin on the new farm kitchen, Gordon says it will allow BoysGrow to go from growing 20,000 pounds of food annually to 75,000 pounds.
"With the addition of the farm kitchen we'll have walk-in coolers, wash stations ... everything we need to get the perishable food into the restaurants, into the grocery stores, into the hands of our families but also the ability to can it and preserve the food as well," he said.
Gordon says the new culinary center, or farm kitchen, is designed to be very environmentally friendly. He says it will consume 85-90 percent less energy than a normal building and will be one of only 250 buildings in the United States to meet this energy efficient standard.
Gordon says the $1 million venture is the next phase of the organization's growth.
"Our culinary team will have a legitimate kitchen to cook in so if they want to learn how to be a chef they'll have that opportunity," he said.
Gordon says BoysGrow specializes in teaching vocational skills that are applicable in the market like culinary arts, construction, farming, marketing, and public speaking.
Anthony Hooper, 16, is a sophomore at Center High School, and, while he doesn't know exactly what he wants to do when he grows up, he says he's interested in business.
Hooper says while learning and working together, he and the other boys have grown closer in the program.
"There's a big brotherhood. Everyone is kind of connected. We have to work together and work on each other to get things done. There really aren't any independent jobs because you need to have someone to help you out for sure. That kind of brings us closer together," he said.
