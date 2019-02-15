(Meredith) -- It's a sweet gesture that's touching hearts across the country. Three young boys in Olathe gave flowers to every girl at their middle school to ensure they had a special Valentine's Day.
A photo posted to Facebook Thursday by Summit Trail Middle School shows the boys beaming from ear to ear before handing out hundreds of pink carnations. In total, about 270 girls and 70 staff members were given flowers, USA Today reported.
The school's principal, Sarah Guerrero, told the publication one of the boys approached her with the idea a few weeks ago. She said Tristan Valentine, an eighth-grader, wanted "every young lady to feel special that day and accepted."
So, he teamed up with Kyan Rice, a seventh-grader, and Lincoln Holmes, a sixth-grader to bring his idea to fruition. They arranged the funding and used some of their own money to buy the flowers, according to Guerrero.
Then, they carefully planned how they would distribute the flowers to make sure no girl was left out. Each flower included a note that read, "Happy Valentine's Day" or "Hope you feel special today."
Guerrero praised the boys for their kind gesture and said it gave her chills.
