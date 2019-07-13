UPDATE: Police say that Toby has been found safe and is back with his father.
CLINTON, MO (KCTV) - Clinton police are searching for a missing boy with special needs.
The police department posted on their Facebook page that they are searching for Toby, who left his home in the 600 block of S. Orchard St. at about 7:30 this morning, unbeknownst to his caretakers.
Police said in the post that Toby has special needs and once he gets too far from home, he is not able to find his way back.
Toby has a buzzcut style haircut at this time.
If you spot Toby, call police at 660-885-5561.
