KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A young boy who survived Stage 4 cancer was surprised with tickets to his first Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Chiefs wanted to give the little fan a chance to see his favorite team because he works hard to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
Ten-year-old Cooper Gray thought he was just going to have dinner with his family. Instead, he found out he would get tickets to see the Chiefs.
As Cooper, his sister mom sat down for dinner, the kids had no clue our tiny hidden camera was rolling.
"The family just thinks they are coming in for a meal on us ... on Hy-Vee," said Dan Wellinghoff, store director at the Blue Springs Hy-Vee.
Blue Springs Hy-Vee employees wanted to surprise Cooper with more than that. They got to know the caring young man as he raised funds outside their store for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation a charity that has raised more than $150 million toward finding a cure by funding more than 800 pediatric cancer research projects across the country.
"He is a really special kid. Not just because he is a cancer survivor. He is doing big things with his life doing things for kids with cancer," said Shannon Gray, Cooper's mom.
Cooper, who overcame 37 weeks of chemo therapy and two rounds of radiation for kidney cancer, is now a motivational speaker for other kids fighting cancer.
"I say things to keep them calm. Our family are all Christians, so we ask if we can pray for them," Cooper said.
And on Tuesday night, the boy who wants to help others got a surprise himself. He received two Chiefs tickets, a parking pass and transportation to the game.
The news was unexpected
"I'm shocked right now," Cooper said.
After the shock wore off, Cooper knew who he will take to the game.
"They told me I get to go the game with one person, and I chose my dad," Cooper said. "It feels awesome because this will be my first Chiefs game."
