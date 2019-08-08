KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A little boy is back home after a hit-and-run driver crashed into his tricycle.
The search is still on for the driver who hit the 9-year-old while he was on the trike and then took off.
He was hit just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday near Smart and Spruce. He spent several days in the hospital recovering from head injuries and damage to his jaw.
He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Emmanuel Jombu was once again playing with friends as police work to find the driver who hit him. He can once again pedal down his sidewalk.
His brother translated for their mom, who is very relieved her son survived.
“My mom said the back of his head was big,” Baraka Jombu said.
The swelling has gone down now.
“They said they are going to do surgery to fix his jaw,” Baraka added.
Emmanuel’s saving grace may have been a neighbor, who happens to be a nurse. She helped him immediately that night.
“He couldn't breathe and she came and pressed his chest and he started breathing,” his bother said. “She was there and he was lucky.”
Witnesses told police that the person driving the silver car that hit Emmanuel sped away. Investigators still need help to find them.
“You can remain anonymous,” said Jacob Becchina with KCPD. “If you hear somebody talking about that case or you see a silver vehicle that is consistent with having damage from a collision... We really do need the public's help in that case.”
You could get a reward for information in this case. Anyone can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
