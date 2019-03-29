shooting near mcdonalds
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has put one boy in the hospital.

The shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. on Friday near the McDonald's on Main Street, just south of Linwood Boulevard

The victim and several other people then went south to call for help near the Burger King at Main Street and East Armour Boulevard.

Police said the boy's wounds are non-life-threatening.

Police are looking for one man who was dressed in a grey track suit and ran from the area. They are also looking for a two-door Honda that may also be involved in the incident.

