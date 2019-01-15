KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Topeka mom and dad are calling for changes at Arrowhead Stadium after their 10-year-old son was hit by a beer bottle.
It sent the Kaeden McCaleb to a local hospital and a confrontation happened between his parents and the person who threw the aluminum bottle.
Kaeden’s father was on Facebook Live during the final minutes of the Kansas City Chiefs game. He was surrounded by family and friends when a beer bottle flew into their section, knocking Kaeden back into his seat.
“My mom started crying and screaming and my dad jumped over the seats,” Kaeden explained.
The bottle busted his lip. His mother was in shock.
“I was heartbroken that he was the victim of someone’s poor decision,” voiced Sherri McCaleb, Kaeden’s mom.
Kaeden was rushed to The University of Kansas Hospital where doctors used six stitches to close his lip. Kaeden’s father says doctors were in shock too.
“They just couldn’t believe it, they couldn’t believe it happened at the game and to a kid,” stated Brad McCaleb, Kaeden’s father.
“He loves the Chiefs and going to watch the game. It’s very unfortunate that he’s going to be walking away with a scar for the rest of his life,” Sherri McCaleb said.
They filed a police report after confronting the woman who threw the bottle. She also happens to be a Chiefs fan.
“I said, ‘you hit my son you hit him in the mouth.’ She said, ‘I don’t care people were throwing things at me,’” expressed Sherri McCaleb.
Fans were throwing snowballs on to the field. It even caught the attention of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during Saturday night’s game.
Kaeden says he didn’t throw anything.
He was back at school Monday where his classmates had a lot of questions about his injury.
“It feels better than it did,” said Kaeden.
KCTV5 News asked the Chiefs about all this. They say they're aware of the incident and are working with police to find whoever is responsible.
"We are aware of the incident and have begun an internal review of all available information from Saturday, including video. We have been in contact with KCPD and will provide them with the appropriate information for their investigation into this matter. Once identified, the offender will be subject to the appropriate discipline from the team for violating the Fan Code of Conduct."
