KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 13-year-old boy from Belton was killed in a crash Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 71.
It happened about 10 p.m. just north of Bannister Road.
A 40-year-old man was also in the truck. He's in serious condition.
Hwy. 71 southbound was closed for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.
The victim's name has not been released.
