DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Rescue crews recovered the body of a 13-year old boy at Clinton Lake on Friday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as Jayion Harris-Jordan from Lawrence.
Back at the Clinton outlet, or spillway area, is where investigators say Harris-Jordan was playing in the water when he went under.
All the water rushing through the spillway is from the lake, which is on the other side of the dam.
It was quiet at the lake on Friday afternoon after most of the area was shut down during the search. There were just a handful of people there and many were just hearing the news of the drowning.
“Wow,” said Dan Ferguson, who was visiting the lake. “It’s really sad. I’m sure his parents are pretty shocked to hear that.”
The search and rescue operation had turned into a recovery operation by Friday morning, with crews certain the boy had not survived.
The sheriff’s office said the lake had been releasing a higher volume of water through the Clinton outlet, which made the current stronger than normal.
Investigators are not discussing any additional details about the drowning.
Around the outlet area, there are no signs warning people not to swim. However, it can be a popular place to fish. It’s an area many feel is safe, never suspecting a tragedy like the one that happened.
“Just really surprising to hear that something like that happened,” Ferguson said.
The 13-year-old was a seventh grader. The Lawrence school district has said its thoughts and prayers are with the family.
