KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A bowling ball thrown into traffic Saturday in Kansas City caused a sequence of events that led to a man being hospitalized and a purse being stolen from a vehicle.
Police say this happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday on East 31st Street and Montgall Avenue.
A man threw a bowling ball in the path of a moving vehicle on 31st Street.
The ball became lodged under a vehicle, causing the driver to stop. The driver's husband, a 25-year-old man, was riding as a passenger in the vehicle. He got out to try and dislodge the ball from the car.
While he was working on that, a male suspect approached the vehicle and stole the driver's purse.
The driver accidentally accelerated the vehicle in an effort to battle off the suspect.
After hearing her husband yell under the car, she backed up the vehicle and struck him a second time, police say.
The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
The suspect accused of stealing the purse has not been located. A man later came forward to police and admitted he threw the bowling ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.