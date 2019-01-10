KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Federal employees across the country and in Kansas City found only zeroes on their paychecks this week.
A paystub from a TSA agent in New York City had a lot of zeros on it, but the numbers aren’t adding up for hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S.
In KC, Boulevard is trying to lessen the burden.
For a Thursday, the Boulevard Beer Hall in the Crossroads saw steady business and now, if federal employees show their IDs, they can get 50 percent off their tab and a free beer.
“We happen to live in a neighborhood right next to the IRS and some other groups that are affected,” said Amber Ayres, Director of Tours and Recreation at Boulevard. “So, we thought it would be a nice gesture for our neighbors and people who might need it.”
“That’s our employee discount,” Ayres explained. “So, for us, it’s a nice way of just sort of saying, ‘You’re one of the family.’”
Corey Hardman, a bartender, said he likes working at Boulevard for reasons exactly like this.
Even though the discount was only announced on Thursday afternoon, Hardman had already served a beer to a federal employee.
The discount at the beer hall is good for food, too.
Between this wall of beers and the specialty taps, everyone is interested in what Boulevard is doing for the city it calls home.
Colin Gregory was enjoying the afternoon and playing a card game with friends when he heard about the discount.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “I think it’s cool that they’re giving people 50 percent off on fun stuff like Boulevard beer.”
Boulevard said the discount will last as long as the shutdown does.
