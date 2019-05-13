KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When the next X-Men movie hits the silver screen, Boulevard Brewing is coming with it.
Thanks to a partnership with Boulevard and 20th Century Fox, the Kansas City-based craft beer company will present its Space Camper Cosmic IPA as the official craft beer.
20th Century Fox says this is their first partnership with a craft beer company.
Space Camper was already released to the public in January and is not inspired by the movie. However, Boulevard will release Space Camper in “limited -edition packaging featuring a Dark Phoenix icon floating over a prominent ‘X’ with the beer’s orange, grey, white and black branding.”
The beer will also carry codes to save $3 on the movie from Fandango.
“We are proud to have crafted a partnership with 20th Century Fox. Our team looks forward to this exciting theatrical release, and many more to come,” Boulevard’s Vice President of Marketing Natalie Gershon said.
Boulevard Brewing is owned by Duvel Moortgat, a Belgian company that also owns Ommegang, the brewery behind all the Game of Thrones beers.
Dark Phoenix opens in theaters June 7.
