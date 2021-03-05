KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Boulevard Brewing Company on Friday said a third-party investigation into inappropriate behavior is now complete.
The investigation was wrapped up this week, according to a statement released on Friday.
The results of the investigation will be communicated to the company's leadership and will share the next steps with employees sometime next week.
The situation began with a viral social media post about misconduct and HR indifference. A woman on Reddit claimed she was harassed for being pregnant.
Multiple executives either resigned or were fired shortly afterwards.
John McDonald, who founded the company in 1989, stepped out of retirement to take over leadership of the company.
McDonald promised full transparency on the company's efforts to get better.
Here is Boulevard's statement posted on its Website tonight:
This week, FineLine HR Consulting held additional, final interviews and communicated their insights to brewery leadership based on their findings as a result of the investigation that has taken place over the past few weeks. Broad, non-confidential learnings and immediate next steps the brewery will take to begin employee education, training, and an improved company work environment will be shared with all employees next week. We will also communicate key information here.
