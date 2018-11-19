BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we have found a local woman who has found a way to be thankful despite an unbelievable "blip" in her life-plan.
An accident almost claimed Lindsey Roy's life but ended up giving her a grand perspective.
Roy is a Hallmark executive and a busy wife and mother from Bonner Springs.
Her life was turned upside down a few years ago when a relaxing weekend away at the lake ended up threatening her life.
She was accidentally swept under the propeller of the boat and ended up losing one leg and suffered extreme injuries to the other.
It was obvious the physical journey would be daunting, but she had no idea how to prepare for the emotional journey.
Following many dark days as she struggled to find her "new normal," she found unbelievable clarity in the chaos.
Her goal is to take her message of "finding the hidden advantage" to a Ted Talk audience, and she succeeded.
Roy found a healing power in telling her story, finding strength in helping others tackle whatever life brings.
Her main advice was to find five ways that a certain problem could be worse and leverage that power of perspective to find the silver lining.
