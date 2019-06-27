BONNER SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Bonner Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to take money from a laundromat.
On Monday at about 8 a.m., someone allegedly entered the laundromat at 525 E. Front Street and forced his way into the back room. There, he tried to pry open several cash/coin machines.
He also tried to pry open coin operated laundry machines and change machines in the open laundromat area.
The incident happened during business hours while other people were doing laundry. Surveillance footage shows two people doing their laundry as the suspect is seen leaving the laundromat.
“If you were doing laundry on Monday, or know who these potential witnesses might be, please contact us as soon as possible,” the police department said on Facebook.
Those with information should contact Detective Sergeant Khan at 913-422-7800 or leave a message at the TIPS Hotline 913-303-8977.
“As always, the community's help is greatly appreciated,” the police department said.
