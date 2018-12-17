BONNER SPRINGS (KCTV) – Bonner Springs officers are investigating a vehicle that threw firearms and baggies of Methamphetamine out of the car during a pursuit.
Officers pursued a vehicle and during that pursuit, an occupant threw one of the firearms and one of the baggies of Methamphetamine out of the vehicle.
The pursuing officer notified other officers and detectives where these items landed, and they were quickly recovered.
After a short pursuit, the two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were taken into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle uncovered more Methamphetamine and a second loaded firearm.
In total, approximately half an ounce of Methamphetamine, two loaded firearms, and a few prescription only pills were recovered.
Detectives are investigating the matter further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.