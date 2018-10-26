Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc of Florida in connection with the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, law enforcement sources say.
Sayoc was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida, a city some 30 miles north of Miami, a source said.
According to law enforcement sources, Sayoc:
• Is 56.
• Has an address in Aventura, Florida -- about a 30-minute drive south of Plantation.
• Has a criminal history.
• Has ties to New York.
