PAOLA, KS. (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Sunday morning issued a boil water advisory for the City of Paola.
The advisory will be in place until conditions that "placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved," KDHE officials said in a news release.
Below are recommendations from the KDHE on what to do during a boil water advisory:
• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
