KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Your summer trip could be a lot more expensive this summer.
We saw a headline about rising airfares as airlines keep Boeing 737 MAX planes on the ground. So, we wanted to find out just how it might cost you.
The logic behind the prediction has a lot to do with Southwest, the domestic airline most impacted by the 737 MAX ban. However, what happens there then trickles down to other airlines.
On Thursday, Alex Schantz and his buddies were flying out for a hunting trip, but Schantz has another trip already booked.
“I will be flying to Tampa to go to Florida and get to do some fishing down there in the ocean,” said Schantz, who is from KC.
“We’re trying to get a trip organized to California,” said Karen Garrow from Chicago.
“He’ll be flying back to his mother again in June,” said Jon Bohlander from Shawnee.
It’s been a month since the safety-related 737 MAX ban went into effect and the cost of flying hasn’t been impacted yet. However, economists said it is coming.
“I think there’s great speculation about whether the airfares will go up,” Kathy Sudeikis said.
Sudeikis, a veteran metro-area travel agent, said the predictions do make sense as a matter of supply and demand.
“They have already started readjusting their schedules and, if there’s less flights on Southwest to a destination, the other carriers may take advantage of it and raise some of the pricing,” explained Sudeikis, who works for Ascendas Travel.
Fewer planes means less supply. Vacation travel typically surges in summer; that’s demand.
This summer, a huge increase in businesses is expected compared to other years.
“It makes me say I need to get busy and get this vacation figured out and tickets booked,” Garrow said.
That’s just what Sudeikis says to do: book now. However, there’s a few caveats.
First, check on change fees if your dates aren’t certain. Future fares are still in flux and a penalty isn’t worth the risk.
Second, if you’re price shopping, know that travel comparison sites like Expedia don’t include Southwest, so you’ll have to check them directly.
Third, don’t just look at the base price. Make sure to figure in baggage fees, which vary by airline and can really add up.
KCI officials admit the Southwest factor is pretty high here because Southwest has 50 percent of the market share. However, they said we are still more price competitive than hubs like Atlanta, where Delta has a corner on the market with a 90 percent share.
