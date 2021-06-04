JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Missouri Highway Patrol Marine Operations recovered a body of a drowning victim Friday evening.
The search at Tarsney Lake was conducted after a swimmer went missing, according to authorities.
The swimmer was reported missing at 7:26 p.m. on Friday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol says the victim was a man in his 20s.
No identification has been released.
