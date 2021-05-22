KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A body of a young male was found near in the Missouri River near the Fairfax Bridge on Saturday morning.
The body was discovered by authorities in Riverside around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
An investigation is under way on the circumstances of the situation.
The cause of the death and the identity of the individual have not been released at this time.
