KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a suspicious death in the 7300 block of Wabash.
Police say a woman's body was found at a home after they were called out for a welfare check.
An injured juvenile female was also found unresponsive with unknown injuries. She is being treated at the hospital with critical injuries.
Police are classifying the case at this time a suspicious death.
If you have any information, contact the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
