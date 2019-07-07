KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City rapper who went missing after performing at the BET Awards has been found dead in KC.
Someone called police about 11:15 a.m. Saturday to the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.
The caller said they saw a vehicle parked behind an apartment and thought there might be a body inside.
When officers arrived at the scene, they did find that there was a body in the vehicle that was "in a state of decomposition."
Detectives and crime scene personnel then processed the scene for evidence and canvassed for witnesses.
At about 4:30 p.m., the body was identified as that of 30-year-old Mack Jones.
Jones, who had the stage name Smacc Turner, had been reported missing and had last been seen on Tuesday morning at an apartment complex.
The police said they are investigating this as a homicide.
On Friday, KCTV5 News spoke with his pregnant fiancée.
She said Jones had just came back from Los Angeles after performing at events as part of the BET Awards and that he was coming home to a family.
“This is not like him to just go wandering like this or go off like this or go missing,” she had said. “We are expecting a baby.”
