DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The body of a missing woman was found in DeKalb County on Wednesday. 

According to the sheriff's office, the authorities were executing a search warrant on that day in connection with a missing person report that was filed earlier in June.

During that process, they found a body. 

Preliminary reports obtained from the autopsy identified the body that was found as that of Leah Dawson, the missing person. 

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. 

Dawson, 23, had last been seen on June 5 in DeKalb County with her boyfriend at a gas station. Her family and friends had not heard from her since. 

