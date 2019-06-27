DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The body of a missing woman was found in DeKalb County on Wednesday.
According to the sheriff's office, the authorities were executing a search warrant on that day in connection with a missing person report that was filed earlier in June.
During that process, they found a body.
Preliminary reports obtained from the autopsy identified the body that was found as that of Leah Dawson, the missing person.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
Dawson, 23, had last been seen on June 5 in DeKalb County with her boyfriend at a gas station. Her family and friends had not heard from her since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.