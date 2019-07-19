DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered from Clinton Lake.
He has been identified as Jayon Harris-Jordan from Lawrence.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Jayon had been playing in the water east of the Clinton Outlet with others when he went under. Deputies say the area was not a designated swimming area, but it is sometimes used for fishing and there is a walking path nearby.
Jayon was recovered Friday morning not far from where he went under just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The sheriff’s office says there was water being released from the outlet making it very rapid moving current at the time the boy went in. The water from the outlet has since been turned off.
Rescue crews from several agencies jumped in the water to look for the boy but had no luck.
