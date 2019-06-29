KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 17-year-old from Olathe.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of South 12th Street in Kansas City, Kansas for a suspicious death around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Authorities said that the deceased was identified as Jasmine Mills, a female from Olathe, Kansas.
Mills was reported as a missing person on June 28th and last seen on June 27th.
This remains under investigation by the Olathe and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
