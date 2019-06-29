Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 17-year-old from Olathe.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of South 12th Street in Kansas City, Kansas for a suspicious death around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said that the deceased was identified as Jasmine Mills, a female from Olathe, Kansas.

Mills was reported as a missing person on June 28th and last seen on June 27th.

This remains under investigation by the Olathe and the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.