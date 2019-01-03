GENERIC: Police logo lights KCPD
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A body was found on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The police said the person could have died due to natural causes, but they are still trying to determine an exact cause.

The body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of N. Brighton Avenue and NE Parvin Road.

The police were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.

The authorities haven’t said whether the body is that of a man or a woman.

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.