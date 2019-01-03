KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A body was found on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The police said the person could have died due to natural causes, but they are still trying to determine an exact cause.
The body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of N. Brighton Avenue and NE Parvin Road.
The police were called to the scene just after 3 p.m.
The authorities haven’t said whether the body is that of a man or a woman.
